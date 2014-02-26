KIEV Feb 26 Viktor Yanukovich's offices and
other buildings in Ukraine, including the national bank, were
searched on Wednesday as part of an investigation against the
ousted president for suspected 'premeditated murder, the
prosecutor-general's office said.
In a statement on its website, the prosecutor-general's
office said: "Within the framework of the criminal investigation
... searches have been carried out at the premises of the
presidential administration, the national security and defence
council, the national bank and the former residence of
Yanukovich."
Apart from Yanukovich, the statement listed his
chief-of-staff Andriy Klyuev, former prosecutor-general Viktor
Pshonka and former interior minister Vitaly Zakharchenko as also
being under suspicion of murder linked to three months of unrest
which culminated in Yanukovich's overthrow on Saturday.