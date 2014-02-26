KIEV Feb 26 Viktor Yanukovich's offices and other buildings in Ukraine, including the national bank, were searched on Wednesday as part of an investigation against the ousted president for suspected 'premeditated murder, the prosecutor-general's office said.

In a statement on its website, the prosecutor-general's office said: "Within the framework of the criminal investigation ... searches have been carried out at the premises of the presidential administration, the national security and defence council, the national bank and the former residence of Yanukovich."

Apart from Yanukovich, the statement listed his chief-of-staff Andriy Klyuev, former prosecutor-general Viktor Pshonka and former interior minister Vitaly Zakharchenko as also being under suspicion of murder linked to three months of unrest which culminated in Yanukovich's overthrow on Saturday.