MOSCOW, Sept 2 A top Kremlin security adviser
said threats to Russia from the situation in Ukraine and NATO
enlargement in eastern Europe would be key factors as Moscow
reviews its military strategy.
"The fact that the military infrastructure of NATO member
states is getting closer to our borders, including via
enlargement, will preserve its place as one of the external
threats for the Russian Federation," Mikhail Popov, the deputy
head of the Kremlin advisory security council, said in an
interview with RIA.
He named U.S. missile defence plans and the situation in
Ukraine as other dangers to Russia's security.
