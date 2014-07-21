KIEV, July 21 A Ukrainian security source said
on Monday Kiev stood by information indicating that pro-Russian
rebels in eastern Ukraine had received a BUK-M1 (SA-11)
radar-guided missile system from Russia, most likely with a
crew.
"Earlier, the Ukrainian Security Service released
information that militants were negotiating the delivery of
Russian systems BUK," the source told Reuters.
"The fighters have no special training to operate such
complicated military equipment so we are most likely talking
about staff crew for the BUK, which came from Russia."
(Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)