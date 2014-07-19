DONETSK, Ukraine, July 19 Rebels and
international observers have yet to agree on a security zone
around the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed in eastern
Ukraine, they said on Saturday, complicating efforts to secure
evidence.
Ensuring the security of the site, where all 298 passengers
were killed when the Boeing 777 crashed, is crucial to
preserving evidence needed to piece together what, and who,
caused it to plunge into the steppe on Thursday.
Earlier, Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, head of Ukraine's security
service, was quoted as saying talks between officials from
Russia, Ukraine and the Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe were continuing on setting up a 20 square
km region to help "a humanitarian mission" to move the bodies.
"We agreed on the 20 square km, a concrete zone, and we hope
the terrorists will allow us to work," Ukraine's UNIAN news
agency quoted him as saying.
Sergei Kavtaradze, a senior official of the pro-Russian
rebels' self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said despite
the discussions, no agreement had been reached.
"There is no security zone. It is in a region near the
front. There is military activity there," Kavtaradze told
Reuters.
A spokesman for the OSCE security watchdog, Michael
Bociurkiw, said he was not aware of any agreement yet on the
security zone, but this was "definitely one of the top issues".
(Reporting by Peter Graff; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing
by Alison Williams)