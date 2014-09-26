BERLIN, Sept 26 Plans by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine to hold local elections in November would undermine a ceasefire agreement reached in Minsk and destabilise the situation, the German foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The separatists' announcement of plans to hold so-called parliamentary elections on Nov. 2 is clearly a violation of the Minsk agreement of Sept. 5 and damages the fragile peace process," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Sawsan Chebli.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says Kiev and "the whole world" will not recognise such a vote. Ukraine proposes local elections, under government supervision, in December in eastern areas where rebels have set up "people's republics".

Chebli added that Germany saw no reason to relax sanctions against Russia as long as the Minsk agreement is not being fully implemented. (Reporting by Stephen Brown)