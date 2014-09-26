* Flows to Serbia down 20 pct since Wednesday

* Serbia hopes to reserve 200 mcm of gas in Hungary

* Energy sector already under strain following floods

By Aleksandar Vasovic

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Sept 26 Serbia's chief gas distributor said it hoped to reserve 200 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas in neighbouring Hungary for the coming winter, while its own inflows of Russian gas were down by 20 percent for a third day on Friday.

Serbia, heading for the beginning of its winter heating season next month, risks finding itself on the front line as Russia reduces the supply of gas to Europe. The Balkan country's energy sector is already under strain since major flooding in May inundated a coal mine supplying its biggest power plant.

Russia's Gazprom said last Wednesday it was unable to meet rising gas demand from Europe while it built up stockpiles ahead of winter.

The move undermines the ability of Europe to supply gas to Ukraine, where the West and Russia have taken opposing sides of a separatist rebellion in the east.

Hungary said on Friday it had secured increased gas imports from Gazprom after its pipeline operator halted shipments of gas to Ukraine.

Dusan Bajatovic, chief executive of Serbia's main gas distributor Srbijagas, said flows to Serbia were again down by 20 percent on Friday and that it was looking to secure supplies from Hungary.

"Serbia has enough gas to meet local demand for the time being, though the inflows were 20 percent lower," he told reporters in the northern city of Novi Sad.

"We are looking to secure enough gas for main industries and households," Bajatovic said. He said the cost of reserving additional capacity was unlikely to prompt a major hike in retail prices for natural gas.

CLOSING THE GAP

Officials say Serbia, which produces 70 percent of its power from coal and the rest from hydropower stations, will have to import a third of its power needs to offset the shortfall in output in winter months.

Serbia consumes about 2.5 bcm of gas per year.

Its Banatski Dvor underground gas depot has already been filled to its maximum capacity of 450 mcm, which is enough to cover household consumption for about three months. The additional 200 mcm could help supply industries and public institutions in the short term.

The country also plans to issue an international tender to import up to 2-3 million tonnes of coal..

But Bajatovic said Serbia may also have to import mazut fuel oil to keep up the district heating operation in winter months as its oil company NIS, majority-owned by Russia's Gazpromneft, has the capacity to meet only 50 percent of local demand.

The need to secure more energy sources may put an additional burden on the cash-strapped nation, which has cut its 2014 economic forecast to a contraction of -0.5 percent from an earlier estimate of 1 percent growth.

Bajatovic said that Serbia would begin building its stretch of Russia's South Stream gas pipeline in late October or early November. "We are close to getting the construction permit," he said.

The pipeline plan has become a focus of tension between Russia and the European Union. Serbian neighbour Bulgaria suspended the construction in June at the behest of Brussels, pending a ruling on whether the project complies with EU law. (Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Matt Robinson and Jane Baird)