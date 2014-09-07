Armed British police arrest man with knives near May's office
LONDON Armed British police officers arrested a man carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London on Thursday on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.
DONETSK Ukraine A Reuters witness heard prolonged shelling in an area north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine's largest city, and saw plumes of black smoke filling the sky on Sunday morning, in a further test for a ceasefire that is barely 40 hours old.
The shelling came from near the airport, which has been in the hands of Ukrainian government forces though pro-Russian rebels control the city. Rebels told Reuters the airport itself was now empty and that the fighting was centred on a nearby military compound.
"Listen to the sound of the ceasefire," joked one armed rebel. "There's a proper battle going on there."
Overnight the port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, to the south of Donetsk, also saw a serious violation of the ceasefire when government forces came under artillery fire. There was no word on casualties.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Gareth Jones)
SKOPJE Macedonian police fired stun grenades on Thursday evening to disperse protesters outside the parliament and clear the way for the evacuation of lawmakers still in the building.