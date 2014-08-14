DONETSK, Ukraine Aug 14 Pro-Russian separatists
said on Thursday heavy shelling hit several neighbourhoods
around the rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine where
government forces are trying to tighten their grip.
Separatist Internet news outlet Novorossiya said Ukrainian
forces hit targets in the Leninsky region of Donetsk and had
struck regions to the east and southwest of the city in previous
days.
The news outlet said the areas hardest hit were Makiyivka's
Hirnitsky neighbourhood as well as areas between Donetsk and
Dokuchaevsk which lies south of the city.
There was no information on casualties. The United Nations
on Wednesday put the overall death toll among Ukrainian forces,
rebels and civilians at more than 2,000 since the beginning of
the conflict in April when separatists seized state buildings
across eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops have been slowly encircling Donetsk, the
regional hub with a peace-time population of nearly a million.
A Reuters reporter had heard several volleys of artillery
there late on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A Russian aid convoy, which has aroused Kiev suspicions of a
possible covert military action, was snaking its way through
southern Russia, apparently heading to Rostov-on-Don, a Reuters
witness said.
Rostov-on-Don is about 60 km (37 miles) from the Ukrainian
border, parts of which are under rebel control on the Ukrainian
side.
The pro-Western Ukrainian government and its Western allies
accuse Moscow of arming the separatists who have set up
'people's republics' in Ukraine and say they want to join
Russia. Moscow, while voicing support for the rebels, has denied
it is arming them.
The Ukrainian government on Wednesday denounced the dispatch
of the Russian convoy of 280 trucks as an act of "cynicism" and
is insisting it be subject to tight controls and international
supervision across the border into Ukraine.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Additional reporting by Dmitry
Madorsky near Rostov-on-Don; Writing by Richard Balmforth;
Editing by Louise Ireland)