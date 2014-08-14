* Buildings damaged by shelling near heart of Donetsk
DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 14 Artillery shells hit
close to the centre of Ukraine's separatist-held city of Donetsk
for the first time on Thursday, killing at least one person, as
a large Russian aid convoy rumbled towards the border.
With Ukrainian government forces tightening the noose on
pro-Russian separatists, shelling rocked Donetsk, sending
frightened residents rushing for cover, witnesses said.
It was not immediately clear if the artillery was fired by
government or rebel forces.
Two shells landed 200 metres (660 feet) from the Park Inn
Radisson, one of the city's main hotels, shattering windows. The
blasts opened up a yawning hole on the third floor of an
apartment block and left a broad crater on the pavement.
Nearby, a body covered by a sheet lay stretched out on the
blood-stained ground.
A huge Russian convoy carrying 2,000 tonnes of water, baby
food and other humanitarian aid drove through southern Russia
towards the frontier, while Kiev repeated it could not enter
until Ukrainian authorities had cleared its cargo.
The pro-Western Kiev government says the humanitarian crisis
is partly of Moscow's making and has denounced the dispatch of
aid as an act of cynicism. It is also fearful that the operation
could become a covert military intervention by Moscow to prop up
the rebels who appear on the verge of defeat.
Moscow, which denies charges - also voiced by the West - of
giving the rebels heavy weapons, has dismissed as "absurd"
suggestions it could use the convoy as a cover for invasion.
By Thursday evening, the convoy had stopped near
Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and one of the drivers told Reuters it would
be heading to the crossing point at Izvarine, which is held by
the Ukrainian rebels.
If this were the case, Ukrainian border guards and customs
officers would be unable to conduct proper formalities and make
the checks they say are needed on the cargo.
"The cargo will all the same have to be looked at by
Ukrainian border guards and transferred to representatives of
the Red Cross," said military spokesman Andriy Lysenko on
Thursday. It was not immediately clear how this could happen.
SHORTAGES
The caravan of 280 trucks left the Moscow region on Tuesday,
looking to take aid to Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, where
the main city is held by the separatists.
Even if the convoy was to enter Ukraine via Izvarine, it
would not be able to get to Luhansk city without encountering
government troops at Novosvitlivka, a settlement which Kiev
forces took only on Thursday.
"Ukrainian forces have closed the last possibility for road
communications between Luhansk and other territories which are
controlled by Russian mercenaries in particular Izvarine,"
Lysenko said.
Relief agencies say people living in Luhansk and in Donetsk,
the region's main industrial hub, are facing shortages of water,
food and electricity after four-months of conflict in which the
United Nations say more than 2,000 people have been killed.
Ukrainian troops have been slowly encircling Donetsk, which
had a peace-time population of nearly a million.
Lysenko said a further nine Ukrainian servicemen had been
killed in the past 24 hours up to Thursday afternoon. Regional
health authorities said 15 people were killed by a shell which
hit a public transport depot at Zurges, east of Donetsk, on
Wednesday. The dead included three children.
In Donetsk on Thursday, people poured out of their offices
into the stairwell of the city's main administration building
after loud explosions nearby triggered an evacuation warning.
A short while later, the whistling sound of incoming shells
were swiftly followed by at least two further blasts.
Liliya Chalina, 54, lived in the apartment block whose wall
was smashed by a projectile. "It came straight into the
apartment. Thank God I was not in the kitchen," she said.
"My husband promised me that shells would never hit our
house, only large buildings. But look at what has happened."
A woman called Tamara, who showed a deputy's card for the
self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said she believed the
separatist fighters had fired the shells. "One of the fighters
said they had done it," she said.
A further round of artillery fire hit central Donetsk later
in the afternoon. A Reuters witness heard around 10 explosions
and saw a residential building and a garage in flames and a row
of small shops which had been destroyed by the blasts.
A separatist spokesman said some people had been killed, but
was not able to give exact numbers.
