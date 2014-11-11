(Adds context, background)
DONETSK, Ukraine Nov 11 Heavy shelling resumed
around the pro-Russian separatist stronghold of Donetsk in
eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, increasing
concerns a ceasefire between the rebels and government forces
could crumble.
Volleys of mortar bomb fire could be heard from the city
centre every few minutes, though it was unclear who had launched
them or what was under fire. Fighting has often centred around
Donetsk airport which is outside the city centre.
Sporadic violence has flared since the Sept. 5 truce in a
conflict that has killed more than 4,000 people but truce has
looked particularly fragile in the past week, with separatists
and the central government accusing each other of violations.
Donetsk was pummelled at the weekend by the heaviest
shelling in a month and on Tuesday the Ukrainian army accused
rebels of preparing for renewed conflict.
The latest escalation in violence follows separatist
leadership elections on Nov. 2, which Kiev says violated the
peace agreement.
Russia has denied providing the rebels with military support
but NATO says there is overwhelming evidence it has done so.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev, Writing by Thomas Grove and
Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)