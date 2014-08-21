* Government acts like "predator" towards business, he says
* Without reforms economy will take 3-4 yrs to achieve 0 pct
growth
* Parliament must approve resignation
KIEV, Aug 21
KIEV, Aug 21 Ukrainian Economy Minister Pavlo
Sheremeta said on Thursday he had tendered his resignation,
voicing frustration at the poor pace of economic reform by a
government which he said acted "like a predator towards
business".
After months of fighting in its eastern regions following
the toppling of a government blighted by corruption and economic
mismanagement, Ukraine's economy has contracted sharply, even
with a multi-billion dollar financial lifeline from the
International Monetary Fund.
That money comes with requirements for reform, which have
been slow in coming.
When he was appointed, soon after the ousting of a
Moscow-backed president in February, Sheremeta vowed to slash
red tape and eliminate corrupt practices that had helped almost
to bankrupt Ukraine
But he has not managed to push substantive legislation
through parliament and on Thursday he said without reforms it
would take three to four years for Ukraine to achieve flat
growth if the economy falls by the expected 6-7 percent this
year.
"It's sad ... The economy will never advance if the
government continues to behave like a predator towards
business," he said at a televised briefing.
Earlier, in a sign of frustration at the lack of broad
support for reform, Sheremeta said on his Facebook page that he
no longer wanted to "fight against yesterday's system".
Sheremeta's offer to resign follows comments from Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk on Wednesday that voiced
dissatisfaction with the speed and depths of reforms.
Parliament, which is still packed with many former
supporters of ex-President Viktor Yanukovich, has managed to
pass legislation on taxation and sanctions on Russia in recent
weeks - but only after being pushed by Yatseniuk who at one
point also threatened to resign over the legislature's inaction.
The post of economy minister was the first political
appointment for Sheremeta, a former economics academic.
According to the terms of the $17 billion IMF loan package,
Ukraine must implement set reforms, including deficit-reduction
targets and raising the price of gas to households and industry.
The IMF decides on the disbursement of the second tranche of
$1.4 billion on Aug 29., and Kiev has asked it to take into
account the extra financial burden of fighting the insurgency.
The resignation of Sheremeta, who has not been a key
negotiator with the IMF, will have to be approved by parliament.
This might be one of the last acts of the current parliament
which is likely to be dissolved next week, paving the way for a
new election in October.
He has handed over his duties temporarily to his deputy
Anatoliy Maksyuta, he said.
