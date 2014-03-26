NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 26 The chief
executive of Germany's Siemens said his firm
supported a "trusting relationship" with Russian companies after
meeting President Vladimir Putin at his residence outside Moscow
on Wednesday.
The United States has levied sanctions against several
Russian individuals - including Russian Railways boss Vladimir
Yakunin - over Moscow's annexation of Crimea.
Engineering conglomerate Siemens has a partnership with
Russian Railways, the state railway monopoly, under which it
provides high-speed trains for rail lines between St Petersburg,
Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod, according to the Siemens website.
"We support a trusting relationship with Russian companies,"
Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told journalists in response
to a question whether the sanctions against Yakunin could affect
its projects with the rail firm.
Russian Railways has said the decision to put Yakunin, its
president, on the U.S. blacklist is unjustified.
Kaeser said the German government had not been pressured him
in any way over his visit to Russia. "There was no pressure,
when the head of a major German company, which has worked in
Russia for 160 years, came to meet with the Russian president,"
he said.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Megan Davies;
Editing by Pravin Char)