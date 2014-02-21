KIEV Feb 21 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich on Friday signed an agreement with three opposition
leaders to end a crisis that sparked violent clashes between
protesters and police on the streets of the capital Kiev.
A Reuters correspondent at the signing in the presidential
headquarters said Yanukovich did not smile during a ceremony
lasting several minutes.
The agreement followed an announcement by Yanukovich to hold
early elections, to form a national unity government and
relinquish some of his presidential powers. The agreement was
witnessed by two European Union foreign ministers who brokered
the deal.