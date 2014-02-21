* Deal forsees early elections and national unity government
* Yanukovich unsmiling during signing ceremony
By Sabine Siebold
KIEV, Feb 21 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich on Friday signed an agreement with three opposition
leaders on ending a crisis that sparked bloody clashes between
protesters and police on the streets of the capital Kiev.
The deal sets out plans to hold early presidential
elections, form a national unity government and revert to the
2004 constitution, removing some of the president's powers.
A Reuters correspondent at the signing in the presidential
headquarters said Yanukovich did not smile during a ceremony
lasting several minutes but he did shake hands with the
opposition.
Before the ceremony in the ornate Blue Hall of the
presidential headquarters, former boxer Vitaly Klitschko swapped
place names so that he did not have to sit next to Yanukovich.
The deal was also signed by two European Union foreign
ministers who helped broker it in tortuous negotiations that
lasted more than 30 hours.
"This agreement is not the end of the process. It's the
beginning of the process," German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier said after the signing.
He said it was not perfect but the best agreement that could
have been reached.
"With it Ukraine has got the chance to resume its way to
Europe," he said.
"This is a landmark decision for a change to the dictatorial
powers of President Yanukovich," another opposition leader,
Arseny Yatsenyuk told parliament.
The assembly subsequently began to vote to make the
agreement law, supporting immediately a return to the
constitution of 2004 and an unconditional amnesty for people
detained in the current unrest.
The crisis began after Yanukovich spurned a political and
trade pact with the European Union in November and decided to
rebuild trade ties with Russia instead. That triggered protests
in central Kiev and violence, including clashes in which 77
people were killed this week in the capital.
The deal was not signed by Vladimir Lukin, an envoy sent by
Russian President Vladimir Putin. There was no immediate
explanation for his absence.