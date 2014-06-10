ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 10 Polish Foreign
Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday that Russia could
help defuse the crisis in Ukraine by preventing militants and
weapons from crossing into eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian
rebels are fighting government forces.
At a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Sikorski said
Vladimir Putin's promise to respect the results of Ukraine's
presidential election was a step in the right direction and that
Ukrainian membership in NATO - something that Russia opposes -
was "not on the agenda".
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)