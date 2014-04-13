Pro-Russian protesters sit at barricades at the police headquarters in Slaviansk, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Ukraine's Interior Minister on Sunday told residents in the eastern city of Slaviansk to stay indoors, in anticipation of clashes between pro-Russian militants who have seized official buildings and Ukrainian security forces.

"Pass it on to all civilians: they should leave the centre of town, not come out of their apartments, and not go near the windows," Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Arsen Avakov as saying.

He also said there was gunfire in the city, but a Reuters reporter in Slaviansk said he had not heard shooting.

