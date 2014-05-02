* Kiev starts active phase of "anti-terrorist" operation
* Rebels say they shot down military helicopter
* Interior minister says one pilot killed
By Maria Tsvetkova
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, May 2 Ukrainian troops
launched a dawn raid to try to retake the rebel stronghold of
Slaviansk on Friday, surrounding the eastern town and sending in
military helicopters, one of which was shot down by pro-Russian
rebels, killing its pilot.
Accusing the pro-Moscow separatists of using mercenaries,
Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said the offensive was answered
with heavy artillery, with the rebels using grenade and portable
anti-aircraft missile launchers to bring down the plane.
Kiev has accused Moscow of financing and arming the
separatists, who have seized buildings across Ukraine's eastern
Donbass coal and steel belt and demand a referendum on
independence on May 11 for at least two eastern regions.
Russia denies the charge, describing the separatists as
Russian-speakers defending their rights from a possible assault
by Kiev's pro-Western leaders.
Describing the offensive as "the active phase of the
anti-terrorist operation", Avakov said its goals were simple -
"free the hostages, lay down their arms and free administrative
buildings, and restore the normal functioning of the town's
administration".
"Against Ukraine's special forces, terrorists used heavy
artillery, including grenade launchers and portable
anti-aircraft missile launchers. One pilot is dead and there are
wounded," he posted on his Facebook page.
Pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk, the eastern Ukrainian
where the rebels are most firmly in control, described the
operation as "large-scale", and said they had taken one pilot
prisoner.
The fighting began at 4 a.m. (0100 GMT), officials and local
residents said. Ukrainian troops could be in seen in armoured
personnel carriers in a southern suburb of Slaviansk.
"Shells came into my garden," said local resident Gennady,
who declined to give his last name. "They say that they have
come to defend us. But who from? Civilians must stop them (the
Ukrainian army)."
Ukrainian officials, who have been criticised for being slow
to act to stop the rebels, launched an "anti-terrorist"
operation in early April but have resisted large-scale measures
so far.
The rebels have seized official buildings in major centres
and small towns across the Donbass, often with little or no
opposition from local police.
Kiev has acknowledged it has little control over some of the
police forces in the east, threatening the status of a
presidential election due on May 25 which some in Kiev hope will
draw a line under what has become a messy transitional period
since President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in February.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Elizabeth Piper in
Kiev, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)