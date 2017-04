SLAVIANSK, Ukraine May 2 Pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine said on Friday Ukrainian forces had launched a "large-scale operation" to retake the town.

A Reuters photographer said he saw a military helicopter open fire on the outskirts of the town and a reporter heard gunfire. The Ukrainian authorities could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Paul Tait)