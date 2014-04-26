PRAGUE, April 26 Slovakia and Ukraine have
reached an agreement on opening up limited reverse flow of
natural gas from central Europe to Ukraine and will sign the
deal on Monday, the Slovak Economy Ministry said on Saturday.
Ukraine is trying to secure alternative supplies to those
from Russia's Gazprom since Russia annexed Crimea last
month and Gazprom raised prices for its gas to levels Ukraine is
refusing to pay.
Under the deal, Slovakia will make technical adjustments to
an old unused pipeline so it can ship over 3 billion cubic
metres of gas a year from around October, rising to up to 10 bcm
from next spring.
Ukraine has been pushing for another technical solution
allowing larger volumes it needs, but Slovakia is refusing that
because it fears it would violate its contracts with Gazprom.
