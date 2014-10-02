(Adds prime minister's quote, SPP, background)
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE Oct 2 Slovakia's national gas company
has concluded back-up deals for gas deliveries to help the
central European country cope with supply cuts after big
reductions in volumes from Russia this week.
Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday that state
importer SPP recorded a more than 50 percent drop in flows for
the second day in a row after smaller reductions for most of
September.
Slovakia is among several central and southeastern European
countries that have experienced reductions in supplies of
Russian gas after EU countries raised shipments of gas eastward
to Ukraine, including a new connection from Slovakia.
Fico -- who called the cuts a political play by Russia --
told a news conference after an emergency government session
that SPP had concluded a five-year deal with E.ON Global
Commodities to supply up to 2 million cubic metres
per day via Austria when needed.
SPP also detailed a Wednesday purchase of gas on the spot
market in Austria, saying deliveries would come in the current
fourth quarter and first quarter of 2015 if needed.
Fico said Slovakia could also use reverse flows of gas from
the Czech Republic to supply customers - meaning a pipeline
traditionally used for shipments through Slovakia to the Czech
Republic would be used in the opposite direction.
Fico's administration has had warm relations with Moscow and
has criticised the EU's sanctions against Russia. But he said
Moscow, which is backing pro-Russian separatists in eastern
Ukraine, was now using gas as a political tool.
"We are convinced that, considering also gas prices which
are not moving much, that this is a political war where gas is
being used as a weapon," he told a news conference shown live on
television. "You know well where gas is flowing from."
SPP said the new deals would significantly help Slovakia
diversify gas sourcing.
"We are capable of securing over 30 percent of standard
daily consumption ... from independent sources in the event of
an extraordinary situation, and so greatly reduce our dependence
on supplies from the east," Chairman Stefan Sabik said.
Slovakia is an important country for transit of Russian gas
through Ukraine to the European Union, although Gazprom has
increasingly used alternative pipelines through Belarus and the
Baltic Sea.
It was not clear what exact daily amounts SPP was requesting
nor what Gazprom was delivering.
Gazprom said on Thursday that its daily volumes delivered to
Slovakia -- 48 million cubic metres -- had not changed in the
past 10 days. This is in line with data released by the Slovak
pipeline operator, Eustream. However, this amount is shared
among multiple buyers, in Slovakia or elsewhere in the EU.
At the same time, Ukraine was to receive 24.8 million cubic
metres from Slovakia on Thursday. This included Norwegian gas
for the first time, a source in the Ukrainian energy sector said
on Thursday. Fico said such reverse flows would continue.
It was not clear who was the buyer for any potential extra
gas that was not allocated to SPP.
Slovakia has filled 91 percent of its 3 billion cubic metres
gas storage capacity, including about 1.5 billion owned by SPP.
Fico said if supply reductions continued, SPP would lead
talks on the potential usage of gas belonging to foreign firms
and stored in Slovakia.
