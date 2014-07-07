July 7 A pipeline that will carry gas into
Ukraine via the European Union will start running at full
capacity in September, although the gas flow could be
interrupted, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing an interview
with the chairman of Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream.
The Vojany pipeline from Slovakia had been booked to ship 10
billion cubic meters each year until 2019, allowing it to meet
about 20 percent of Ukraine's current demand, the news agency
quoted Chairman Tomas Marecek as saying.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the Vojany-Uzhorod
pipeline was expected have the capacity to carry 8 billion to 10
billion cubic meters per year by the first quarter of 2015 at
the latest, while more limited shipments could start in
September.
If Russia interrupts supplies to the EU, Vojany would have
no gas flow during September, the chairman told Bloomberg,
adding that from the first of October, the pipeline would
function at a firm capacity of 6.5 billion cubic meters a year,
with the remaining 3.5 billion cubic meters a year
interruptible until March 1.
EU member Slovakia and Ukraine signed a deal at the end of
April that allows the country to send a limited amount of gas to
Ukraine, although still less than Kiev had hoped for to cushion
an interruption of Russian supplies.
Russia cut off gas to Ukraine in mid June over a dispute
over unpaid bills, saying Kiev had missed a deadline to repay
$1.95 billion for previous purchases, and announced the country
would only get gas it paid for in advance.
Marecek told Bloomberg that, if the weather remained
favorable, Ukraine had a chance of lasting through the winter by
possibly importing about 16.5 billion cubic meters a year from
the EU, partly by using smaller pipelines from Hungary and
Poland.
Eustream could not immediately be reached for a comment
outside of regular business hours.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)