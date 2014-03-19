* EU commissioner hopes physical flows possible by year-end
* Slovak link part of wider debate on energy security
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 18 A reverse-flow pipeline deal
to ship gas from Slovakia to Ukraine could be agreed before the
end of April, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger
said on Wednesday.
The Commission, the EU executive, has been pushing for
months to reach an agreement on a link from Slovakia to shore up
Ukraine's gas supplies and reduce its dependence on Russia.
Efforts have intensified as Russia's relations with both
Ukraine and the European Union have hit a crisis over Russia's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
"I'm quite optimistic we can come to agreement before the
end of April," Oettinger told reporters, adding talks with
Slovakia would continue next week.
Oettinger said he hoped work could begin on new
infrastructure as soon as possible after a deal is achieved,
with the aim of completing it before the end of the year in time
for peak winter demand.
Following previous gas crises involving disruption of
Russian gas supplies to Ukraine, a major transit route for
Russian gas, the European Union has been working on improving
security of supply.
It has already established reverse-flow pipelines to pump
gas east as well as west through Hungary and Poland, but the
more important link is the Slovakian pipeline, which Oettinger
said had the potential to pump up to 10 billion cubic metres per
year.
Oettinger was speaking in Brussels following talks with
Ukraine's visiting Energy Minister Yuri Prodhan.
Further talks on Thursday and Friday involving the leaders
of the 28 EU member states will focus on reducing the European
Union's energy dependence on Russia and how much gas it could
ship to Ukraine in the event of any supply disruption.
Ukraine is part of the European Union's energy community,
which aims to develop energy links with neighbouring non-EU
countries and create a more joined-up energy market across the
region with greater cross-border trade.
Fellow former Soviet republic Georgia is also hoping to join
the energy community and attended a second round of talks on
membership in Brussels on Wednesday.
Deputy Georgian Energy Minister Irakli Khmaladze told
Reuters he hoped to sign a deal to join the EU energy community
at the end of May.
"Basically the agreement is there. We hope to a sign a
protocol at the end of May," he said, although he added he
needed approval from the Georgian parliament.
The European Commission said it did not have an immediate
comment on when Georgia's membership talks would be complete.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)