* Slovak's Pavlis says to meet Russia's Novak next week
* Slovakia receiving half of requested gas deliveries
By Michael Kahn and Jan Lopatka
BRATISLAVA, Oct 16 Slovak Economy Minister Pavol
Pavlis said on Thursday he will meet the Russian energy minister
in Moscow next week to discuss reduced gas deliveries from
Gazprom that have persisted since early September.
The European Union member is experiencing a daily reduction
of around 50 percent in deliveries compared to the amount
national gas importer SPP has requested but it is prepared for
further cuts this winter thanks to full storage tanks and back
up supply deals, Pavlis said.
Pavlis, whose portfolio includes energy, said SPP has been
requesting around 12.4 million cubic metres per day but only
receiving 6.4 mcm. He plans to meet with Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Every day I receive information about the reduction of
quantities and now it is from 48 percent to 51 percent every
day," Pavlis said in an interview in his government office.
"Next week I have in my plans to travel to the Russian
Federation and I have a meeting with Mr. Novak. My topic will be
the situation with gas."
The meeting with the Russian energy minister also comes as
the European Union (EU) is trying to broker a deal to supply gas
this winter to Ukraine.
Moscow stopped deliveries to Kiev in June due to a pricing
dispute but so far exports have continued to flow through to EU
customers, some of whom have been receiving less than the
requested amounts.
MOSCOW WARNING
Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas, meeting
almost a third of annual demand and in return, state-controlled
Gazprom receives around $80 billion in annual revenues from its
European customers, making up the majority of its income.
Starting in September, Gazprom sent less-than-requested
deliveries to Poland, Slovakia, Austria and Hungary after the EU
began sending gas to Ukraine - a clear warning from Moscow
ahead of the winter heating season when the industry switches to
higher pricing.
Slovakia, which has the biggest capacity to ship gas east to
Ukraine and is a major transit point for Russian exports to the
EU, has repeatedly said the crisis in Ukraine would not affect
eastward flows. Slovakia opened a new connection in September
able to deliver gas to Ukraine.
Moscow halted gas flows to Ukraine three times in the past
decade, in 2006, 2009 and since June this year, although this
year countries like Slovakia are better prepared, Pavlis said.
A five-year deal with E.ON Global Commodities to
supply up to 2 million cubic metres per day via Austria when
needed and full storage tanks have left Slovakia ready for a
potential disruption in Russian deliveries, he added.
Stress tests have also shown that the country would manage
to keep industry and consumers supplied during a longer-term gas
cut due to the back-up deals and ability to ship gas bought on
the spot market, Pavlis said.
"It is a different situation than in 2009 when Slovakia
wasn't prepared," he said in the interview in his Bratislava
office. "Our ministry and SPP are ready for the situation."
"Storage is 99 percent full in Slovakia and we have the
contracts for reverse from the Czech Republic, Germany and
Austria."
(Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)