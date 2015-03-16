BERLIN, March 16 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko urged his country's allies to consider boycotting the
2018 soccer World Cup in Russia if Moscow does not pull all its
troops out of his territory, in a German newspaper interview
published on Monday.
Poroshenko told Bild he preferred to keep soccer and
politics separate but this was not possible when Ukrainian club
Shakhtar Donetsk was having to play 1,200 km (750 miles) away in
Lviv because Donetsk was occupied by pro-Russian separatists.
"I think there has to be discussion of a boycott of this
World Cup. As long as there are Russian troops in Ukraine, I
think a World Cup in that country is unthinkable," said
Poroshenko, who was in Berlin on an official visit on Monday.
The Ukrainian president said he would ask Germany's
Chancellor Angela Merkel to push for tougher sanctions on Russia
because of what he described as repeated separatist violations
of the ceasefire which she helped broker last month.
He was also going to ask the chancellor for more non-lethal
military aid for Ukraine's forces, such as bullet-proof vests.
"We need more to be able to defend ourselves and protect our
soldiers. We need radar reconnaissance, drones, radio and
night-vision equipment. I am going to talk to the Chancellor
about this," said Poroshenko.
"It's not about weapons of attack -- we don't want to attack
anyone," he added.
