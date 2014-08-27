KIEV Aug 27 Ukraine has seized another Russian soldier in the east of the country who has confessed to providing military support to separatist rebels, Interfax news agency said on Wednesday, citing the SBU state security service.

It said the soldier, a 19-year-old private in a motor rifle brigade of the Russian armed forces, had said during questioning that his military unit funnelled military equipment, including Grad missiles and armoured vehicles, to pro-Russian separatists. (Reporting by Richard Balmforth, Editing by Thomas Grove)