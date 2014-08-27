KIEV Aug 27 Ukraine has seized another Russian
soldier in the east of the country who has confessed to
providing military support to separatist rebels, Interfax news
agency said on Wednesday, citing the SBU state security service.
It said the soldier, a 19-year-old private in a motor rifle
brigade of the Russian armed forces, had said during questioning
that his military unit funnelled military equipment, including
Grad missiles and armoured vehicles, to pro-Russian separatists.
