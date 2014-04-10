MOSCOW, April 10 The majority shareholder in
Russian carmaker Sollers has moved his holding back to
Russia, becoming the first major businessman to respond to an
asset repatriation drive launched by the Kremlin against a
backdrop of Western sanctions.
Vadim Shvetsov, who holds 53.8 percent of the firm's equity,
shifted his holding from Cyprus-incorporated Newdeal Investments
Ltd to Moscow-based OJSC Erfiks, the carmaker said late on
Wednesday.
Sollers, which has production ventures with Ford and
Mazda Motor Corp, had revenues of 61 billion roubles
($1.7 billion) last year, roughly a third of the 177 billion
roubles generated by Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz
.
Responding to Western sanctions over Russia's annexation of
Crimea and a domestic economic downturn, President Vladimir
Putin said last month that Russian companies should be
registered at home with transparent ownership structures.
A spokesman for Sollers declined to comment on the reasons
for the move by Shvetsov, who is not known as a particular ally
of Putin.
Moscow's intervention in Ukraine has squeezed Russia's stock
market and the rouble and led to capital outflows of more than
$50 billion in the first quarter. This week, the government
slashed its economic growth forecast for 2014 to 1.1 percent.
Some of Russia's largest companies chose years ago to
register abroad, where they often benefit from lower tax rates.
Last December, Putin threatened to deny offshore companies
access to loans from Russian state-owned development bank VEB
and to state orders.
Sollers also owns manufacturing facilities to produce
Russian UAZ off-road vehicles, and cars for South Korea's
SsangYong and Japan's Toyota. Some of its joint
ventures have credit facilities with VEB and the firm also
benefits from interest rate subsidies.
($1 = 35.7264 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by John Stonestreet)