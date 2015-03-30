(Adds Soros spokesman comments)
VIENNA, March 30 George Soros is ready to invest
$1 billion in Ukraine if Western countries help private
investment there, and sees a 1 in 3 chance Greece will leave the
euro, the billionaire financier told Austrian newspaper Der
Standard.
Soros has previously urged the West to step up aid to
Ukraine, outlining steps towards a $50 billion financing package
that he said should be viewed as a bulwark against an
increasingly aggressive Russia.
"The West can help Ukraine by increasing attractiveness for
investors. A political risk insurance is necessary. This could
take the form of mezzanine financing at EU interest rates - very
close to zero," he said in an interview published on Monday.
"I stand ready. There are concrete investment ideas, for
example in agriculture and infrastructure projects. I would put
in $1 billion. This must generate a profit. My foundation would
benefit from this ... Private engagement needs strong political
leadership."
The Hungarian-born hedge fund magnate, who made his name
betting against the pound in 1992, also put the chance of Greece
leaving the euro zone at a third. Last week he put it at 50:50.
Michael Vachon, spokesman for Soros, said on Monday in a
statement: "Soros said he would consider investments in Ukraine
if Western leaders demonstrated that they were prepared to 'do
whatever it takes' to save Ukraine, including providing adequate
budgetary support and political risk insurance.
"Under those conditions, Soros said he would review
investments in the energy, agriculture and information
technology sectors."
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Additional reporting by Jennifer
Ablan in New York; Editing by Catherine Evans)