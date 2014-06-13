* South Stream project has helped to undermine Bulgarian
government
* Some member states want progress on South Stream talks
By Barbara Lewis
LUXEMBOURG, June 13 Negotiations to bring
Russia's giant South Stream project into line with European
Union law are pointless as long as Moscow is asking the World
Trade Organisation to review the bloc's energy rules, Europe's
energy chief said on Friday.
Russia's Gazprom plans to build a giant pipeline
named South Stream on the bed of the Black Sea to Bulgaria and
then to Austria to ship gas directly to the EU, bypassing
Ukraine, through which a large part of EU gas supplies currently
travels.
The European Commission says the pipeline breaches many EU
regulations - on intergovernmental agreements, procurement, and
free market rules that prevent gas producers from also owning
the pipes used to transport it.
The already troublesome issue has become politically loaded
since Ukraine's pro-Moscow president was toppled, after which
Russia hiked gas prices to Kiev, which it refused to pay. As the
relations between the countries deteriorated, Russia annexed
Ukraine's Crimea region and is threatening to cut off gas to the
rest of the country if it does not start to pay its bills.
At a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday in Luxembourg,
Bulgaria - which signed a bilateral agreement with Russia that
has not been ratified by the EU - urged the EU executive, to
resume negotiations to bring South Stream into line with EU law,
officials said.
The issue is one of many threatening to bring down the
Bulgarian coalition government, which on Friday survived its
fifth no-confidence vote. Both Washington and Brussels have said
they will punish the country if it continues work on South
Stream.
But Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettigner said there was no
point restarting talks on South Stream's legality - frozen when
Russia annexed Crimea earlier this year - as long as Russia had
a WTO case pending against EU law.
"For the moment, (negotiations) are not being pursued for
the very simple reason our Russian counterpart has appealed to
the WTO," Oettinger said through an interpreter. "We are
appealing that that complaint should not be pursued (by
Russia)."
"We have a clear position, which is supported by member
states. European law, which is currently in force, has to be
taken into account," he said further, adding the European Union
had to be united as "a team".
Russia announced last month that it was talking to the WTO
about EU energy rules, which Russia says are inconsistent with
WTO rules.
On Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk ordered
his country's energy sector to prepare for Russian gas cuts from
Monday after Moscow and Kiev failed to resolve their differences
over gas prices, raising fears of interruptions in gas flows to
Europe.
(additional reporting by; Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; Editing
by Sophie Walker)