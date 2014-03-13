MOSCOW, March 13 Russian companies such as
Gazprom should be involved in Crimea's oil and gas
production, the speaker of Crimea's Moscow-backed parliament
told Russia's RIA news agency on Thursday.
Vladimir Konstantinov also said the Ukrainian region, which
wants to join Russia, was guarding oilfields and rigs.
"Russia, and Gazprom, should take care of the oil and gas
production. It's not our issue," Konstantinov said.
He added: "These are our oilfields and we will fight for
them."
On Wednesday, Crimea's first deputy prime minister said the
region would take ownership of Ukrainian state companies on its
territory, including the region's Black Sea natural gas fields.