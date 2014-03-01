MOSCOW, March 1 The head of Russia's upper house
of parliament said on Saturday she could not rule out the
dispatch of a limited troop contingent to Ukraine's Crimea
region to protect the Black Sea fleet's base there and Russian
citizens.
Valentina Matviyenko gave no indication that a decision had
been taken on this but said sending troops might be possible
following a request for assistance from the pro-Russia
authorities in Crimea.
"It is possible, in this situation ... even to send a
limited contingent to guarantee the security of the Black Sea
fleet and Russian citizens living on the territory of Crimea,"
Matviyenko said.