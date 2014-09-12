(Adds quotes, details)
DUSHANBE, Sept 12 A security bloc led by China
and Russia took a swipe at the United States on Friday, saying
the development of unilateral missile defence systems would
undermine global security.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which also
includes four Central Asian states, did not name the United
States in a statement issued at a summit in the Tajik capital,
Dushanbe.
But Russia in particular has long been critical of
Washington over its plans to build a global missile defence
shield and Moscow sees the system as a security threat.
"The unilateral and unlimited capacity of individual states'
or groups of states' missile defence systems will be detrimental
to international security and strategic stability," the
statement said.
It said the members of the SCO believed "national security
should not be achieved at the expense of the security of other
states."
The SCO groups China, Russia and the former Soviet republics
of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
Russia's relationship with the United States is at its
lowest point since the Cold War because of the Ukraine crisis.
The SCO statement expressed support for a ceasefire reached by
Kiev and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine and urged
them to build on it to secure a lasting settlement.
