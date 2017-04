KIEV Ukraine's parliament passed a law on Tuesday that will give "special status" to the separatist-minded eastern regions including a degree of self-governance for a three-year period, parliamentary deputies, who attended the closed session, said.

A second law that was passed would grant an amnesty to separatists who were involved in recent fighting with government forces, the deputies told Reuters.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by Elizabeth Piper)