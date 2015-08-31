KIEV Nearly 90 people were wounded and several of them were in a serious condition on Monday after several explosive devices were thrown from crowds in front of the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev, the interior minister said in a Tweet.

Putting the blame squarely on Ukrainian nationalists, the minister, Arsen Avakov, addressed himself to Oleh Tyahnybok, leader of the Svoboda (Freedom) party, saying: "Tell me, how does Svoboda differ from the bastards who shoot at our national guard at the front?"

