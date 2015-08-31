Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
KIEV Nearly 90 people were wounded and several of them were in a serious condition on Monday after several explosive devices were thrown from crowds in front of the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev, the interior minister said in a Tweet.
Putting the blame squarely on Ukrainian nationalists, the minister, Arsen Avakov, addressed himself to Oleh Tyahnybok, leader of the Svoboda (Freedom) party, saying: "Tell me, how does Svoboda differ from the bastards who shoot at our national guard at the front?"
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.