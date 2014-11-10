ASTANA Nov 10 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday the situation in Ukraine's eastern regions controlled by pro-Moscow rebels had become serious and all sides must respect a ceasefire set by an agreement in the Belarussian capital Minsk.

"Unfortunately, the situation is again serious. I now think that we must call upon all those involved in this conflict, as well as the Russian side, to return again to the terms of the Minsk protocol," Steinmeier told a news conference during a visit to Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by Elizabeth Piper)