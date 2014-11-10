GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover near 2-year highs on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
ASTANA Nov 10 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday the situation in Ukraine's eastern regions controlled by pro-Moscow rebels had become serious and all sides must respect a ceasefire set by an agreement in the Belarussian capital Minsk.
"Unfortunately, the situation is again serious. I now think that we must call upon all those involved in this conflict, as well as the Russian side, to return again to the terms of the Minsk protocol," Steinmeier told a news conference during a visit to Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
WASHINGTON, April 26 Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives will debate legislation on Wednesday to breathe life into the stalled Yucca Mountain spent nuclear fuel dump in Nevada, but critics say the project is hindered by the lack of an easy transport route.