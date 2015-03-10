German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

SOFIA German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday that a solution to the crisis in Ukraine was still a long way off, and that Ukraine will need significant support given the dire state of its economy.

"The road on which we have been and we are on, is probably the first step for calming down the situation, but we all know that we are still very far from a solution," Steinmeier said through an interpreter during a visit to Bulgaria.

"And I need to underline again the financial engagement which we will have to Ukraine, given its grave economic situation."

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday pro-Russian rebels had withdrawn a significant amount of weaponry from the frontlines in eastern Ukraine in accordance with a three-week-old ceasefire deal.

