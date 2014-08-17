BERLIN Aug 18 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday after a meeting with his
counterparts from Ukraine, Russia and France that they would
report back to leaders in their capitals and possibly agree on
Monday or Tuesday how to continue talks.
"We will, and that's what's been agreed now, first report to
our heads of government and state in our capital cities and then
possibly during the course of Tuesday tomorrow, agree how to
continue today's discussion," Steinmeier told reporters.
A spokeswoman said he meant either Monday or Tuesday.
"The aim remains to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine and
to prevent future victims," Steinmeier added.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Eric Walsh)