* German foreign minister visits Kiev and Moscow
* Rifts over Ukraine prominently on display in Moscow
* More than 4,000 people killed in east Ukraine conflict
By Gabriela Baczynska and Pavel Polityuk
MOSCOW/KIEV, Nov 18 Germany's foreign minister
saw "no reason for optimism" after talks on Tuesday in Moscow
and Kiev on the Ukraine conflict that has claimed more than
4,000 lives and caused a deep rift between Russia and the West.
Violence is rising again despite more than two months of
ceasefire. Kiev and the West say Russia is sending soldiers and
weapons to help pro-Russian rebels, a charge the Kremlin denies.
"There is no reason for optimism in the current situation,"
Frank-Walter Steinmeier told a news conference with Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after their talks in Moscow. "If
I was pleased with the situation, I wouldn't be here."
The West has imposed sanctions on Russia, which is
increasingly isolated over the conflict in Ukraine, where
pro-Russian rebels are fighting Ukrainian troops to split parts
of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions from Kiev.
Lavrov sought to play up Russia's "partnership" dialogue
with Berlin. Steinmeier was the first high-level German official
to visit Moscow in months.
Both ministers stressed the need to implement the so-called
Minsk agreements clinched between Moscow, Kiev and the rebels
under the auspices of the Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
But differences between them were on display at the news
conference, with both looking visibly uncomfortable at times.
Lavrov said dialogue between the rival sides should take
into account the Nov.2 vote that separatists organised on the
territory they control in defiance of Ukraine's parliamentary
polls held days earlier and protestations from the West.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Steinmeier later on
Tuesday, the Kremlin said, without giving details of the
previously unannounced talks.
RUSSIA DEFIANT OVER PRESSURE
The east Ukraine crisis has thrown Moscow's ties with the
European Union and the United States into disarray.
Striking a defiant tone on Tuesday, Putin accused Washington
of trying to subjugate Russia and warned that would never
succeed.
Lavrov said Moscow would not "plead" with Western powers to
lift the sanctions, which are straining its troubled economy.
World leaders piled pressure on Putin over Ukraine during a
weekend G20 summit in Australia, where he and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel held 3-1/2 hours of talks.
After the summit, Merkel accused Moscow of threatening the
post-Cold War peace in Europe in some of her toughest remarks in
recent months.
"After the horror of the two world wars and the end of the
Cold War, this calls into question the peaceful order in
Europe," she said, warning Moscow could seek to destabilise
other countries like Moldova and Serbia.
Kiev said on Tuesday six Ukrainian soldiers had been killed
in the past 24 hours, bringing to more than 140 the number of
government troops killed since the Sept.5 ceasefire.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told Steinmeier
during his Tuesday stop-over in Kiev that Russia and the rebels
were violating the Minsk agreements.
"Russia should do what it signed up to and promised the
whole world it would do," Yatseniuk said.
