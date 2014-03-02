Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
KIEV, March 2 Ukraine called on Sunday for "real steps" by world leaders to help his country, saying it was on the brink of disaster and that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions amounted to a declaration of war.
"Any attempt to attack military installations is in fact direct military aggression against our country and the Russian military and the Russian leadership will be held responsible," Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.