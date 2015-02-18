RIGA Feb 18 NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg voiced concern on Wednesday about the deteriorating
situation around the Ukrainian town of Debaltseve and said the
refusal of pro-Russian separatists to respect a ceasefire
threatened the Minsk accord.
"I'm deeply concerned by the deteriorating situation in and
around Debaltseve," Stoltenberg told reporters in the Latvian
capital. "The refusal of the separatists to respect the
ceasefire threatens the agreement."
"I urge Russia to end its support for the separatists and to
withdraw its forces and military equipment from eastern Ukraine
in accordance with the Minsk agreements," he said.
(Reporting by Aija Krutaine, Adrian Croft; editing by Robin
Emmott)