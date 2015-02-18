RIGA Feb 18 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg voiced concern on Wednesday about the deteriorating situation around the Ukrainian town of Debaltseve and said the refusal of pro-Russian separatists to respect a ceasefire threatened the Minsk accord.

"I'm deeply concerned by the deteriorating situation in and around Debaltseve," Stoltenberg told reporters in the Latvian capital. "The refusal of the separatists to respect the ceasefire threatens the agreement."

"I urge Russia to end its support for the separatists and to withdraw its forces and military equipment from eastern Ukraine in accordance with the Minsk agreements," he said. (Reporting by Aija Krutaine, Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott)