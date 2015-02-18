(Adds quotes)
RIGA Feb 18 NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg voiced concern on Wednesday about the deteriorating
situation around the Ukrainian town of Debaltseve and said the
refusal of pro-Russian separatists to respect a ceasefire
threatened the Minsk accord.
"I'm deeply concerned by the deteriorating situation in and
around Debaltseve," Stoltenberg told reporters in the Latvian
capital where he was attending a meeting of European Union
defence ministers.
"The refusal of the separatists to respect the ceasefire
threatens the agreement, as does their denial of access to the
area for the OSCE monitors," he said.
Stoltenberg said Russian forces, artillery and air defence
units were still active in Ukraine.
"I urge Russia to end its support for the separatists and to
withdraw its forces and military equipment from eastern Ukraine
in accordance with the Minsk agreement," he said.
However, he said he continued to believe that the Minsk
agreement was the best way forward to a political solution to
the conflict in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Aija Krutaine, Adrian Croft; editing by Robin
Emmott)