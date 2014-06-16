VIENNA, June 16 European Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger said on Monday that Ukraine intended to fill
its gas transit commitments to the European Union and he was
also confident Russia would meet its gas supply pledges to the
EU.
But, speaking at a news conference in Vienna, he said the EU
might have a problem if it did not fill its storage and urged
Russia to reconsider a compromise put forward by the EU, perhaps
with small adjustments.
Gazprom said early on Monday it was reducing
shipments of gas to Ukraine, following the breakdown of talks
between Kiev and Moscow to resolve a pricing row, brokered by
the European Commission.
Arguments over the legality of the South Stream pipeline,
being build by Gazprom to ship gas directly to Europe while
bypassing Ukraine, have complicated the price row.
Oettinger has said it breaches EU law, but on Monday he said
it was a project he could accept.
