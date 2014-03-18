KIEV Ukrainian troops at a base in Crimea's main city, Simferopol, said on Tuesday that they were being attacked by Russian forces and one soldier had been injured, Interfax news agency said quoting a Ukrainian military spokesman.

"One Ukrainian serviceman has been wounded in the neck and collarbone. Now we have barricaded ourselves on the second floor. The headquarters has been taken and the commander has been taken. They want us to put down our arms but we do not intend to surrender," he said.

"We are being stormed. We have about 20 people here and about 10 to 15 others, including women," an unidentified serviceman told Fifth Channel television. "One of our officers was wounded during the attack, grazed in the neck and arm."

(Reporting by Natalya Zinets, Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Richard Balmforth)