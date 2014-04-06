DONETSK, Ukraine, April 6 Dozens of pro-Russia
protesters in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk stormed the
regional government building on Sunday and hung a Russian flag.
The hometown of pro-Russian former president Viktor
Yanukovich, Donetsk has seen tensions rise, as they have across
mainly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, since his ouster and
the installation of a pro-European government in Kiev.
The east has remained a touchpoint for tensions between
Ukraine and Russia, after Yanukovich fled from power and Russia
annexed Ukraine's Crimean territory.
Tensions have spilled over into the biggest confrontation
between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold war.
Pro-Russia protesters, who had been protesting on Sunday
stormed the administrative building in Donetsk, hung a Russian
flag over a second-floor balcony. Around 1,500 protesters who
had surrounded the building cheered, chanting "Russia!".
A Reuters reporter said around 500 police stood by without
interfering.
In the nearby city of Lugansk, protesters also stormed the
offices of the state security services. No injuries were
reported at either location.
Pro-Russian demonstrators have held rallies in eastern
Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, not far from the border with
Russia where Moscow has gathered troops and boosted their
numbers to tens of thousands.
