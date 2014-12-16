ZURICH Dec 16 Switzerland has added 13 people
and five organisations to a list designed to stop the country
being used as a conduit to circumvent Western sanctions against
Russia.
Switzerland, which is outside the European Union but is
linked by agreements governing trade and other measures, decided
in March not to join the sanctions that the EU has imposed over
the Ukraine crisis but has been keen to avoid undermining them.
The names it added on Tuesday include Sergey Kozyakov, who
was election commission chief in Ukraine's Luhansk region, and
the self-styled Donetsk Republic organisation.
Those named on the list are prohibited from entering into
new business relationships with financial intermediaries in
Switzerland. This is aimed at preventing assets held outside
the EU from being transferred to Switzerland.
Existing Swiss measures include requiring approval for five
Russian banks to issue long-term financial instruments here.
The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have approved
new sanctions on weapons companies and investors in the
high-tech oil projects in Russia, although U.S. President Barack
Obama has yet to sign the bill into law.
Switzerland, a global commodity trading and private banking
hub, is a popular destination for Russia's wealthy elite and is
reluctant to take steps it fears could compromise its cherished
neutrality or damage closely-nurtured trade ties with Moscow.
Around 75 percent of Russian crude oil exports are traded
through Geneva, according to the Swiss government, and Swiss
banks held nearly 13.8 billion francs ($15.2 billion) of Russian
assets in Swiss banks in 2012, according to the latest Swiss
National Bank statistics.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)