China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
ZURICH Feb 27 The Swiss government said it will order banks to freeze any funds in Swiss banks found to be linked to ousted President Viktor Yanukovich.
"The federal council decided yesterday to freeze any Yanukovich funds found in Switzerland," government spokesman Andre Simonazzi said in an emailed statement.
Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's new prime minister Arseny Yatseniuk accused the Yanukovich government of stripping state coffers bare, saying $37 billion of credit it had received had disappeared.
The Swiss government said it was reminding banks to be more cautious in handling Ukraine funds. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in