KIEV, June 16 Ukraine and Russia failed to secure any breakthrough in an initial round of talks on a gas pricing dispute on Sunday but will resume their discussions, sources close to the talks said.

One source said the talks had not so far produced any "results" despite a looming deadline of 1000 GMT on Monday for Kiev to pay a $1.95 billion debt or have its gas supplies cut off.

A separate source close to the talks said there had been "nothing so far" but also indicated that the talks were not over.

