UPDATE 8-Oil dives, sending U.S. crude below $50 for first time in 2 weeks
* Russian energy minister won't say whether to join new OPEC cuts (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, data and comments to settlement)
KIEV, June 16 Ukraine and Russia failed to secure any breakthrough in an initial round of talks on a gas pricing dispute on Sunday but will resume their discussions, sources close to the talks said.
One source said the talks had not so far produced any "results" despite a looming deadline of 1000 GMT on Monday for Kiev to pay a $1.95 billion debt or have its gas supplies cut off.
A separate source close to the talks said there had been "nothing so far" but also indicated that the talks were not over.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* U.S. crude dips below $50 a barrel for first time since April 4