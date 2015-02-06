(Adds quotes)

MOSCOW Feb 6 The leaders of Germany and France ended more than five hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday without announcing any agreement to end fighting in east Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaders had agreed at "constructive and substantive talks" to continue working towards a joint document on implementing a ceasefire agreement that was reached in the Belarussian capital Minsk last September but has collapsed.

Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande were expected to speak next by phone on Sunday, Peskov said, indicating that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko would also take part in the conversation.

"The talks are over for now and our guests are already on their way to the airport," he told reporters at the Kremlin.

"At the moment joint work is under way on preparing the text of a possible joint document on implementation of the Minsk agreements - a document which would include proposals made by the president of Ukraine and proposals formulated today and added by Russian President Putin."

More than 5,000 people have been killed in fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces in east Ukraine. Merkel and Hollande had talks with Poroshenko in Kiev on Thursday. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Alexander Winning)