BRUSSELS Oct 30 EU-hosted talks between Russia
and Ukraine on unblocking deliveries of Russian gas to Ukraine
will resume on Thursday after a marathon session the previous
day, a European Commission spokesperson said.
"Jointly prepared documents laying down a common
understanding have been prepared and are now with the respective
governments in Moscow and Kiev for approval," the spokesperson
said in a statement.
"Trilateral consultations will continue throughout the
course of today (Thursday)."
Negotiators made no obvious progress in talks that began on
Wednesday and ended in the early hours of Thursday.
