BRUSSELS, April 10 A ministerial meeting on gas security between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission planned for next week will not take place and instead only technical negotiations will be held, the Commission said on Friday.

The talks had been expected on Tuesday in Berlin, although earlier on Friday Ukraine's Naftogaz had said they had been brought forward to Monday.

Following a previous round of talks in March, the Commission sent a questionnaire to Ukraine and Russia and Friday's statement said not all questions had yet been answered. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)