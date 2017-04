KIEV Feb 18 Ukrainian opposition leader Vitali Klitschko has arrived at President Viktor Yanukovich's office for talks, Klitschko's spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Klitschko went to meet Yanukovich after riot police advanced onto a central Kiev square occupied by anti-government protesters. At least 14 people have died in the clashes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)